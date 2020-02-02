Meetings
11:48 Belle Vue Sun 2 February 2020
- 470m
- A6
- 1st £58, Others £20 Race Total £158
Final Result
Winning time:29.09sOff time:11:48:31
1st
2
Grovenor Jess5/4
Split: 4.43Time: 29.09s
T: T A LeechLedRnIn,RlsMid
2nd
1 ¾
1
Copeland Tizzy7/2
Split: 4.35Time: 29.23s
T: B HeatonQAw,Led4-RnIn,Rls
3rd
2 ½
4
Ballymac Grainne9/4
Split: 4.33Time: 29.44s
T: B HeatonLed1-4,MidRls
4th
½
3
Jayms Treacle12/1
Split: 4.37Time: 29.48s
T: P W GregsonClrRun,Middle
5th
sh
5
Oyster Lady8/1
Split: 4.38Time: 29.49s
T: R W SmithClrRun,Wide
6th
1 ¼
6
Bitter Sweet12/1
Split: 4.46Time: 29.59s
T: J LlewellinSAw,FcdCk 3/4,Wide
Race Details
- Winning TrainerT A Leech
- Winning Time29.09s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¾, 2 ½, ½, sh, 1 ¼
- Off Time11:48:31
- Forecast£6.86
- Tricast£11.50
