Meetings
11:34 Belle Vue Sun 2 February 2020
- 470m
- A10
- 1st £56, Others £20 Race Total £56
Final Result
Winning time:30.00sOff time:11:34:17
1st
5
View Lenson4/1
Split: 4.46Time: 30.00s
T: R A FieldingLedNrLine,Mid
2nd
sh
4
Ballinlough Bibs5/2
Split: 4.33Time: 30.01s
T: J W BamberSnLed-NrLn,Mid
3rd
3 ½
6
Tullig Nun10/1
Split: 4.55Time: 30.30s
T: D L CrossSAw,Wide
4th
1 ¼
2
Windedgo1/1
Split: 4.4Time: 30.41s
T: G A GriffithsQAw,Crd1,Mid
5th
6
1
Swift Muffin5/1
Split: 4.54Time: 30.90s
T: P J RosneyFcdCk2,MidRls
6th
6 ½
3
Taproom Twelve16/1
Split: 4.43Time: 31.43s
T: B HeatonCrd1,Mid
Race Details
- Winning TrainerR A Fielding
- Winning Time30.00s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancessh, 3 ½, 1 ¼, 6, 6 ½
- Off Time11:34:17
- Forecast£21.27
- Tricast£99.53
