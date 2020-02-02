Meetings
11:19 Belle Vue Sun 2 February 2020
- 470m
- A8
- 1st £56, Others £20 Race Total £156
Final Result
Winning time:29.21sOff time:11:19:27
1st
4
Somerset Belle6/1
Split: 4.45Time: 29.21s
T: G A GriffithsLedRnIn,Mid
2nd
1 ½
6
Metric Kojak7/4
Split: 4.33Time: 29.33s
T: R A FieldingQAw,Led-RnIn,Wide
3rd
4
2
Delightful Dawn5/2
Split: 4.51Time: 29.65s
T: N J SaundersClrRun,RlsMid
4th
½
1
Monemore Shaha3/1
Split: 4.53Time: 29.69s
T: J W BamberClrRun,Rls
5th
dis
5
Ballyglen Mac3/1
Split: 4.56Time:
T: J W BamberSAw,CkB2
Non Runners
3
Tenasywiskytrish
Split: Time:
T: B Heaton
Race Details
- Winning TrainerG A Griffiths
- Winning Time29.21s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ½, 4, ½, dis
- Off Time11:19:27
- Forecast£23.92
- Tricast£0.00
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.