Meetings
11:03 Belle Vue Sun 2 February 2020
- 470m
- A9
- 1st £56, Others £20 Race Total £156
Final Result
Winning time:30.14sOff time:11:03:24
1st
2
Guitarman Clint2/1
Split: 4.47Time: 30.14s
T: B HeatonCrdRnUp,Led1,RlsMid
2nd
sh
6
Bartlemy Mary8/1
Split: 4.56Time: 30.15s
T: P W GregsonCrd1,ChlNrLn,Wide
3rd
hd
1
Musical Blue7/4
Split: 4.44Time: 30.17s
T: J C IrvingCrd1,Rls
4th
sh
5
El Sala14/1
Split: 4.59Time: 30.19s
T: R W SmithBCrd1,Wide
5th
1 ¾
4
Tally Ho Judy8/1
Split: 4.62Time: 30.33s
T: B HeatonSAw,Mid
6th
sh
3
Croaghill Nancy3/1
Split: 4.44Time: 30.34s
T: E UptonQAw,RlsRnUp,Crd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerB Heaton
- Winning Time30.14s
- Runners6 ran
- Distancessh, hd, sh, 1 ¾, sh
- Off Time11:03:24
- Forecast£22.78
- Tricast£43.81
