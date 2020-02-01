Meetings
22:00 Yarmouth Sat 1 February 2020
- 462m
- A9
- 1st £47, Others £34 Race Total £217
Final Result
Winning time:29.36sOff time:22:00:54
1st
4
Emjayjack7/2
Split: 5.45Time: 29.36s
T: E G SamuelsMid,CrdStt,Ld1
2nd
¾
5
Long Look6/4
Split: 5.57Time: 29.41s
T: I J BarnardQAwCrdSttMidW,StrFin
3rd
2 ½
1
Dalsha Scrumpy4/1
Split: 5.59Time: 29.61s
T: E G SamuelsRls-Mid
4th
nk
6
Collswood Emma6/1
Split: 5.59Time: 29.64s
T: E G SamuelsWide,CrdStt
5th
3 ½
2
Denises Boy7/4
Split: 5.74Time: 29.91s
T: I J BarnardMidRls,W1,Crd3
6th
hd
3
Gottabe Paddy7/2
Split: 5.62Time: 29.93s
T: L BrownMid,Crd1&3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerE G Samuels
- Winning Time29.36s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances¾, 2 ½, nk, 3 ½, hd
- Off Time22:00:54
- Forecast£15.57
- Tricast£53.00
