Meetings
21:45 Yarmouth Sat 1 February 2020
- 462m
- A3
- 1st £87, Others £34 Race Total £257
Final Result
Winning time:28.47sOff time:21:45:34
1st
3
Cushie Mike5/2
Split: 5.51Time: 28.47s
T: E G SamuelsMid,Ld3
2nd
1 ¾
1
Shes Wild7/2
Split: 5.47Time: 28.61s
T: P I CrossRls,Ld1-3
3rd
¾
6
Exiles Gift5/2
Split: 5.52Time: 28.66s
T: M R FrenchQAwMid-W,Crd2
4th
2
2
Cissies Jet7/2
Split: 5.51Time: 28.82s
T: E G SamuelsMidTRls,Crd3
5th
1
4
Bolshy Bullet6/4
Split: 5.61Time: 28.90s
T: R HanikanaiMid,W 1/4
Non Runners
5
Fancy Don
Split: Time:
T: P D Burr
Race Details
- Winning TrainerE G Samuels
- Winning Time28.47s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¾, ¾, 2, 1
- Off Time21:45:34
- Forecast£14.54
- Tricast£0.00
