Meetings
21:30 Yarmouth Sat 1 February 2020
- 462m
- A6
- 1st £62, Others £34 Race Total £232
Final Result
Winning time:28.86sOff time:21:30:59
1st
2
Brosna Zipperer7/4
Split: 5.64Time: 28.86s
T: D F CarterRls-Mid,Ld1
2nd
1 ½
4
Real Fire5/4
Split: 5.85Time: 28.98s
T: G S HamiltonSAwMid,RanOn
3rd
1 ¾
1
Turnthatphoneoff7/2
Split: 5.72Time: 29.12s
T: I J BarnardRls,Chl-3
4th
3 ½
6
Twinkle Twiglet3/1
Split: 5.61Time: 29.39s
T: L BrownEP,Mid-W,Crd1& 1/2
5th
1
5
Wind Up Matey5/1
Split: 5.65Time: 29.47s
T: P I CrossMid-W
6th
dis
3
Khaleesi Legend5/1
Split: 5.75Time:
T: L BrownQAwMid,CkRnUp,Fd
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD F Carter
- Winning Time28.86s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ½, 1 ¾, 3 ½, 1, dis
- Off Time21:30:59
- Forecast£6.24
- Tricast£18.00
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.