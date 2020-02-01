Meetings
21:15 Yarmouth Sat 1 February 2020
- 462m
- A3
- 1st £87, Others £34 Race Total £223
Final Result
Winning time:28.23sOff time:21:16:39
1st
5
Seldom Blue11/10
Split: 5.41Time: 28.23s
T: S ClaytonMid,ALd
2nd
5 ½
3
Treaty Bill2/1
Split: 5.51Time: 28.67s
T: E G CroweMid,Crd2
3rd
2 ½
2
Bar The Warrior5/2
Split: 5.5Time: 28.87s
T: P DaleMidTRls,Crd2,Chl-3
4th
3 ¾
6
Real Grit3/1
Split: 5.48Time: 29.17s
T: S ClaytonMid-W,Crd2&3&RnIn
5th
2 ¼
1
Milky Bar8/1
Split: 5.54Time: 29.35s
T: P D BurrRls,Crd1&RnIn
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS Clayton
- Winning Time28.23s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances5 ½, 2 ½, 3 ¾, 2 ¼
- Off Time21:16:39
- Forecast£5.16
- Tricast£0.00
