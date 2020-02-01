Meetings
21:00 Yarmouth Sat 1 February 2020
- 462m
- A6
- 1st £62, Others £34 Race Total £232
Final Result
Winning time:28.76sOff time:21:01:31
1st
3
Roxys Ward9/4
Split: 5.45Time: 28.76s
T: P D BurrMidTRls,Ld2
2nd
3
1
Saleen Emma9/4
Split: 5.58Time: 28.99s
T: I J BarnardRls,Crd1,RanOn
2nd
dh
5
Wardys Girl7/2
Split: 5.42Time: 28.99s
T: R A PleasantsMidW,Ld-Crd2,Chl-3
4th
4 ½
6
Skidroes Queen5/2
Split: 5.56Time: 29.35s
T: P V WhitwoodWide,Bmp1&2
5th
¾
4
Altesse Spruce7/2
Split: 5.58Time: 29.41s
T: J E CraskeMid,BCrd1,Bmp2,Crd3
6th
hd
2
Popular Jessie6/1
Split: 5.66Time: 29.43s
T: J E CraskeRls-Mid,Crd1&3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP D Burr
- Winning Time28.76s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3, dh, 4 ½, ¾, hd
- Off Time21:01:31
- Forecast£5.11
- Tricast£15.62
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.