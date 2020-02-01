Meetings
20:45 Yarmouth Sat 1 February 2020
- 462m
- A9
- 1st £47, Others £34 Race Total £217
Final Result
Winning time:29.40sOff time:20:45:32
1st
6
Pennys Peach6/4
Split: 5.63Time: 29.40s
T: P J WhiteWide,Ld1
2nd
7 ½
3
Clonard Pearl7/2
Split: 5.64Time: 29.99s
T: L BrownMid,Crd1
3rd
2 ¼
5
Fozsandy10/1
Split: 5.72Time: 30.17s
T: L BrownMid-W
4th
½
1
Braes Dragon5/2
Split: 5.73Time: 30.21s
T: P J WhiteRls,Crd1,Chl-3
5th
1 ¾
4
Trishas Delight4/1
Split: 5.65Time: 30.35s
T: L BrownQAwMid-W,Crd1
6th
1 ¾
2
Leaders Onespots9/2
Split: 5.77Time: 30.49s
T: D F CarterSAwMid
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP J White
- Winning Time29.40s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances7 ½, 2 ¼, ½, 1 ¾, 1 ¾
- Off Time20:45:32
- Forecast£8.80
- Tricast£41.75
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.