Meetings
20:30 Yarmouth Sat 1 February 2020
- 462m
- A4
- 1st £77, Others £34 Race Total £213
Final Result
Winning time:28.54sOff time:20:31:01
1st
2
Poppy Sue6/4
Split: 5.55Time: 28.54s
T: K DawsonRls-Mid,Chl-3,StrFin
2nd
hd
4
Wardys Legend5/4
Split: 5.44Time: 28.56s
T: R A PleasantsMid,LdCrd1-NrLn
3rd
¾
1
Swift Nando3/1
Split: 5.63Time: 28.62s
T: P D BurrRails
4th
4
6
Butterbridge Ann3/1
Split: 5.48Time: 28.95s
T: K A MunningsMid-W,Crd-1,W2
5th
5
3
Ring Bridie6/1
Split: 5.44Time: 29.36s
T: M R AllenQAwMid,Crd1,W2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK Dawson
- Winning Time28.54s
- Runners5 ran
- Distanceshd, ¾, 4, 5
- Off Time20:31:01
- Forecast£4.60
- Tricast£0.00
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.