Meetings
20:15 Yarmouth Sat 1 February 2020
- 277m
- D5
- 1st £67, Others £34 Race Total £237
Final Result
Winning time:17.09sOff time:20:16:01
1st
1
Blackhill Jet3/1
Split: Time: 17.09s
T: D F CarterRls,Ld1
2nd
¾
3
Esker Quintana3/1
Split: Time: 17.14s
T: M R AllenMidTRls,Crd1&2
3rd
1
5
Mastersaprentice5/2
Split: Time: 17.22s
T: I J BarnardMid-W
4th
hd
2
Chopchop Joanie6/4
Split: Time: 17.24s
T: E G SamuelsRls-Mid,Crd1&2
5th
1 ½
4
Hartwood Millie4/1
Split: Time: 17.36s
T: J E CraskeQAwMid,CrdRnIn
6th
1
6
Gottabe Larkins8/1
Split: Time: 17.45s
T: L BrownSAwMid-W,CrdRnIn
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD F Carter
- Winning Time17.09s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances¾, 1, hd, 1 ½, 1
- Off Time20:16:01
- Forecast£17.24
- Tricast£48.56
