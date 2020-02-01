Meetings
20:00 Yarmouth Sat 1 February 2020
- 462m
- A1
- 1st £122, Others £36 Race Total £266
Final Result
Winning time:28.04sOff time:20:01:45
1st
3
Swift Cope4/1
Split: 5.43Time: 28.04s
T: K DawsonMid,LdCrd1
2nd
2 ¼
5
Taydal Boy4/1
Split: 5.53Time: 28.22s
T: P DaleMid,Crd1&2,RanOn
3rd
3 ½
4
Lastfortheroad5/4
Split: 5.43Time: 28.49s
T: P D BurrQAwMid,Crd1
4th
sh
2
Sporting Cossack9/4
Split: 5.5Time: 28.50s
T: H WrightMidTRls,Bmp1
5th
3 ½
6
Active Recruit8/1
Split: 5.52Time: 28.78s
T: A C WilsonMid-W,Crd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerK Dawson
- Winning Time28.04s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances2 ¼, 3 ½, sh, 3 ½
- Off Time20:01:45
- Forecast£27.59
- Tricast£0.00
