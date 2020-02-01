Meetings
19:45 Yarmouth Sat 1 February 2020
- 462m
- A8
- 1st £52, Others £34 Race Total £222
Final Result
Winning time:29.15sOff time:19:46:39
1st
2
Barracuda Blue11/4
Split: 5.52Time: 29.15s
T: D F CarterRls-Mid,Crd1,ALd
2nd
3
5
Scotchrath Finn9/4
Split: 5.59Time: 29.39s
T: I J BarnardMid-W,Crd-1&1,Chl-3
3rd
sh
1
Daytime Queen7/2
Split: 5.69Time: 29.40s
T: P J WhiteRls-Mid,Crd3&RnIn
4th
nk
4
Delvin Champ3/1
Split: 5.64Time: 29.43s
T: M R FrenchMid,Crd-1
5th
1
6
Hartwood Foxie7/4
Split: 5.68Time: 29.52s
T: J E CraskeMid-W,Crd-1&3,W2
Non Runners
3
Shawandas Spy
Split: Time:
T: P D Burr
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD F Carter
- Winning Time29.15s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3, sh, nk, 1
- Off Time19:46:39
- Forecast£13.57
- Tricast£0.00
