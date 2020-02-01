Meetings
19:30 Yarmouth Sat 1 February 2020
- 462m
- A5
- 1st £67, Others £34 Race Total £237
Final Result
Winning time:28.40sOff time:19:33:29
1st
2
Roxys Florence2/1
Split: 5.4Time: 28.40s
T: P D BurrRls-Mid,Ld1
2nd
6
1
Not For Catching11/4
Split: 5.56Time: 28.87s
T: J E CraskeRails
3rd
hd
3
No Place For Me7/2
Split: 5.57Time: 28.89s
T: P I CrossMiddle
4th
1
6
Druids Maybe So7/2
Split: 5.45Time: 28.96s
T: D F CarterWide,Blk1
5th
sh
4
Tip Top Foxy9/4
Split: 5.41Time: 28.97s
T: K A MunningsMid,Crd1,Chl-3
6th
½
5
Blackstone Jemma6/1
Split: 5.41Time: 29.01s
T: I J BarnardQAwMid-W,BCrd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP D Burr
- Winning Time28.40s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances6, hd, 1, sh, ½
- Off Time19:33:29
- Forecast£10.13
- Tricast£31.51
