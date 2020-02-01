Meetings
19:15 Yarmouth Sat 1 February 2020
- 277m
- D4
- 1st £77, Others £34 Race Total £247
Final Result
Winning time:16.85sOff time:19:19:39
1st
2
Duty Calls3/1
Split: Time: 16.85s
T: E G SamuelsMidTRls,Crd1,Ld2
2nd
2
5
Cadawill7/2
Split: Time: 17.00s
T: I J BarnardMid-W,Ld-2
3rd
nk
6
Wordsmith4/5
Split: Time: 17.03s
T: I J BarnardMid-W
4th
½
1
Poacher9/2
Split: Time: 17.07s
T: I W MillsRls,BCrd1
5th
4 ½
4
Hardwood Jef4/1
Split: Time: 17.42s
T: J E CraskeMid,BCrd1
6th
1 ¾
3
Suirview Mia6/1
Split: Time: 17.55s
T: E G SamuelsMid,Crd-1&1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerE G Samuels
- Winning Time16.85s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2, nk, ½, 4 ½, 1 ¾
- Off Time19:19:39
- Forecast£22.80
- Tricast£41.56
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.