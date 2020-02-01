Meetings
19:00 Yarmouth Sat 1 February 2020
- 462m
- A7
- 1st £57, Others £34 Race Total £227
Final Result
Winning time:28.94sOff time:19:04:45
1st
3
Tamna Ice5/2
Split: 5.58Time: 28.94s
T: P I CrossQAwMid,Crd-1,RanOn
2nd
2 ½
4
Dangling Jet5/2
Split: 5.56Time: 29.14s
T: D F CarterMid,Crd-1,Ld1-RnIn
3rd
1 ½
1
Tyford Holly6/1
Split: 5.63Time: 29.26s
T: J E CraskeRls,Crd-1
4th
1
6
Swift Doubtful5/1
Split: 5.64Time: 29.33s
T: M ShieldsMid-W,Crd2
5th
¾
5
England7/2
Split: 5.62Time: 29.38s
T: D F CarterMid,VW1&2
6th
2 ¾
2
Roxys Emma9/4
Split: 5.66Time: 29.60s
T: P D BurrRls,Crd-1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP I Cross
- Winning Time28.94s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ½, 1 ½, 1, ¾, 2 ¾
- Off Time19:04:45
- Forecast£11.50
- Tricast£45.06
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.