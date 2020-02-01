Meetings
21:50 Swindon Sat 1 February 2020
- 649m
- S3
- 1st £87, Others £30 Race Total £237
Final Result
Winning time:41.30sOff time:21:52:11
1st
1
Magical Wish2/1
Split: 14.08Time: 41.30s
T: J K LittleRls,Led3
2nd
hd
3
Bahama Paradise2/1
Split: 14.23Time: 41.32s
T: P V SwaddenW,QAwLed-3,Chl-RnIn
3rd
sh
5
Quarter Back7/2
Split: 14.4Time: 41.33s
T: G GillettMid,SAw
4th
½
2
Ascot Oscar8/1
Split: 14.08Time: 41.38s
T: D D PorterMid,ChlFr 3/4
5th
3 ¼
4
Marley Millie3/1
Split: 14.49Time: 41.65s
T: D D PorterRlsMid,FcdToCk5,GngWell
6th
5
6
Glideaway Darkie6/1
Split: 14.61Time: 42.05s
T: T KibbleWide,SAw
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ K Little
- Winning Time41.30s
- Runners6 ran
- Distanceshd, sh, ½, 3 ¼, 5
- Off Time21:52:11
- Forecast£7.53
- Tricast£20.25
