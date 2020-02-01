Meetings
21:33 Swindon Sat 1 February 2020
- 476m
- A4
- 1st £75, Others £26 Race Total £179
Final Result
Winning time:29.06sOff time:21:36:52
1st
2
Gortown Aero2/1
Split: 4.1Time: 29.06s
T: D D PorterRls,LedRnIn
2nd
hd
3
Westwell Shay7/4
Split: 4.14Time: 29.08s
T: A M KibbleMid,CrdRnIn,RanOn
3rd
½
5
Millridge Dixie4/1
Split: 4.24Time: 29.12s
T: G E HepdenW,SAw,Blk2,RanOn
4th
1 ¼
4
Crypto Blues9/4
Split: 4.09Time: 29.22s
T: R P SmithMid,SnLed-CrdRnIn
5th
sh
6
Malbay Russell4/1
Split: 4.09Time: 29.23s
T: D D PorterWide,SAw
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD D Porter
- Winning Time29.06s
- Runners5 ran
- Distanceshd, ½, 1 ¼, sh
- Off Time21:36:52
- Forecast£7.23
- Tricast£0.00
