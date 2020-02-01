Meetings
21:16 Swindon Sat 1 February 2020
- 476m
- A7
- 1st £65, Others £24 Race Total £185
Final Result
Winning time:28.91sOff time:21:20:45
1st
2
Alarming Doris4/1
Split: 4.01Time: 28.91s
T: D JeansRails,AlwaysLed
2nd
4
6
Torricelli5/1
Split: 4.05Time: 29.23s
T: R P SmithWide,ClearRun
3rd
¾
1
Springside Jade1/1
Split: 4.15Time: 29.29s
T: T KibbleRails,ClearRun
4th
sh
4
Bravo Honey3/1
Split: 4.15Time: 29.30s
T: P R FosterRlsTMid,ClearRun
5th
2 ¾
3
Hilldun Image4/1
Split: 4.12Time: 29.52s
T: R P SmithMiddle,ClearRun
6th
2 ¼
5
King Ottis6/1
Split: 4.17Time: 29.70s
T: T AtkinsVW,FcdToCkRnUp
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD Jeans
- Winning Time28.91s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances4, ¾, sh, 2 ¾, 2 ¼
- Off Time21:20:45
- Forecast£39.27
- Tricast£78.23
