Meetings
20:59 Swindon Sat 1 February 2020
- 476m
- A7
- 1st £65, Others £24 Race Total £185
Final Result
Winning time:29.19sOff time:21:04:58
1st
2
Quivers Solaire7/4
Split: 4.09Time: 29.19s
T: G E HepdenRls,Led2
2nd
2 ¾
1
Ardralla Sophie9/4
Split: 4.12Time: 29.41s
T: D D PorterRls,RanOn
3rd
2 ½
3
Pocket Princess5/1
Split: 4.02Time: 29.61s
T: G GillettMid,Led1-2
4th
1 ¾
4
Indian Dancer4/1
Split: 4.13Time: 29.75s
T: T AtkinsMid,Blk2
5th
sh
5
Can't Blame Kay6/1
Split: 4.05Time: 29.76s
T: M W JeansMid,Crd3
6th
2 ½
6
Tip Ex2/1
Split: 3.97Time: 29.97s
T: A M KibbleWide,SnLed-1,Crd2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerG E Hepden
- Winning Time29.19s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ¾, 2 ½, 1 ¾, sh, 2 ½
- Off Time21:04:58
- Forecast£8.21
- Tricast£29.68
