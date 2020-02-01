Meetings
20:42 Swindon Sat 1 February 2020
- 476m
- A9
- 1st £62, Others £24 Race Total £182
Final Result
Winning time:30.08sOff time:20:48:41
1st
3
Bold Rosa7/4
Split: 4.23Time: 30.08s
T: T AtkinsMid,LedRnIn
2nd
¾
6
Sourhill Penny5/2
Split: 4.09Time: 30.14s
T: D D PorterWide,EP,Led-RnIn
3rd
5 ¼
5
Lady Red Moon5/2
Split: 4.25Time: 30.57s
T: D D PorterWide,SAw,CrdRnIn
4th
3 ½
1
Marley Boy7/2
Split: 4.3Time: 30.84s
T: G GillettRls,SAw,Crd4,BmpRnIn
5th
1 ¾
2
Turnpike Breeze4/1
Split: 4.18Time: 30.98s
T: M W JeansRls,Chl-3,Crd4,BmpRnIn
Non Runners
4
Dees Tina Mac
Split: Time:
T: G Gillett
Race Details
- Winning TrainerT Atkins
- Winning Time30.08s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances¾, 5 ¼, 3 ½, 1 ¾
- Off Time20:48:41
- Forecast£8.06
- Tricast£0.00
