Meetings
20:25 Swindon Sat 1 February 2020
- 476m
- A3
- 1st £86, Others £26 Race Total £216
Final Result
Winning time:28.55sOff time:20:28:18
1st
4
Mohane Casper4/1
Split: 3.97Time: 28.55s
T: Q P BevanMiddle,ALed
2nd
3
5
Ballycowen Mick9/4
Split: 4.07Time: 28.80s
T: S HarmsWide,ClearRun
3rd
1 ½
1
Droopys Act4/1
Split: 4.1Time: 28.91s
T: P V SwaddenRls,ClearRun
4th
1
3
Adrigole Hawk2/1
Split: 4.04Time: 28.99s
T: P R FosterMid,FcdToCk3
5th
nk
2
Nancy Mulligan6/1
Split: 4.29Time: 29.02s
T: G E HepdenRls,VSAw
6th
1
6
Magical Hercules3/1
Split: 4.05Time: 29.10s
T: J D BrainWide,ClearRun
Race Details
- Winning TrainerQ P Bevan
- Winning Time28.55s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances3, 1 ½, 1, nk, 1
- Off Time20:28:18
- Forecast£19.92
- Tricast£67.52
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.