Meetings
20:08 Swindon Sat 1 February 2020
- 476m
- A1
- 1st £109, Others £29 Race Total £225
Final Result
Winning time:28.58sOff time:20:12:23
1st
6
Rangefield Lass2/1
Split: 3.95Time: 28.58s
T: P V SwaddenWide,QAw,ALed
2nd
2
2
Sunday At Agusta4/1
Split: 4.09Time: 28.75s
T: T KibbleRlsMid,RanOn
3rd
1
1
Ballymac Murry5/2
Split: 4.03Time: 28.83s
T: A M KibbleRls,Chl-RnIn
4th
¾
5
Mystical Merlin2/1
Split: 4.02Time: 28.88s
T: D JeansWide,SAw,Crd1
5th
13 ½
4
Alarming Khaos4/1
Split: 4.11Time: 29.96s
T: A M KibbleMid,SAw,Crd1,(ReQul)
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP V Swadden
- Winning Time28.58s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances2, 1, ¾, 13 ½
- Off Time20:12:23
- Forecast£12.89
- Tricast£0.00
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.