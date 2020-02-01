Meetings
19:51 Swindon Sat 1 February 2020
- 476m
- A2
- 1st £99, Others £29 Race Total £244
Final Result
Winning time:29.10sOff time:19:56:30
1st
6
Magical Lauren2/1
Split: 4.1Time: 29.10s
T: P R FosterWide,Bmp1,LedNrLn
2nd
hd
2
Pennylane Conor7/1
Split: 4.08Time: 29.12s
T: T AtkinsRlsMid,Crd1
3rd
½
4
Winetavern Arkle5/2
Split: 4.11Time: 29.16s
T: D JeansMid,Bmp1,Led4-NrLn
4th
nk
3
Native Speaker3/1
Split: 4.2Time: 29.19s
T: T AtkinsRlsMid,Blk2
5th
½
1
Waki Racer6/1
Split: 4.07Time: 29.23s
T: A M KibbleRls,Led-4
6th
sh
5
Fleece Em Jim4/1
Split: 4.26Time: 29.24s
T: T KibbleWide,SAw,Crd2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP R Foster
- Winning Time29.10s
- Runners6 ran
- Distanceshd, ½, nk, ½, sh
- Off Time19:56:30
- Forecast£18.82
- Tricast£48.55
