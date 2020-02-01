Meetings
19:34 Swindon Sat 1 February 2020
- 476m
- A4
- 1st £75, Others £26 Race Total £205
Final Result
Winning time:29.04sOff time:19:40:20
1st
1
Ballymac Anny5/4
Split: 4.09Time: 29.04s
T: A M KibbleRls,LedRnIn
2nd
1
6
Amka Eno2/1
Split: 4Time: 29.12s
T: R P SmithWide,SnLed-1
3rd
½
4
Loggies Arla5/1
Split: 4.01Time: 29.16s
T: S HarmsMid,Led1-RnIn
4th
2
3
Athboy Diva9/2
Split: 4.09Time: 29.33s
T: D D PorterMid,BCrd2
5th
3 ¼
5
Uncle Liam9/2
Split: 4.14Time: 29.59s
T: Q P BevanMid,SAw,BCrd2
6th
1 ½
2
Millridge Corrie8/1
Split: 4.11Time: 29.71s
T: G E HepdenRlsMid,Crd1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerA M Kibble
- Winning Time29.04s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1, ½, 2, 3 ¼, 1 ½
- Off Time19:40:20
- Forecast£4.97
- Tricast£14.99
