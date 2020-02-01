Meetings
19:17 Swindon Sat 1 February 2020
- 476m
- A8
- 1st £62, Others £24 Race Total £182
Final Result
Winning time:29.59sOff time:19:17:14
1st
2
Alarming Winnie4/1
Split: 4.17Time: 29.59s
T: D JeansMid,Led1
2nd
¾
1
Finders Keepers5/4
Split: 4.31Time: 29.65s
T: J K LittleRls,SAw,RanOn
3rd
2
4
Ballybough Jock3/1
Split: 4.15Time: 29.82s
T: D D PorterMid,Led-1
4th
2 ¼
3
Millridge Ella9/4
Split: 4.24Time: 29.99s
T: T AtkinsMvdOff&Crd1
5th
4 ¾
6
Witches Kinloch8/1
Split: 4.2Time: 30.37s
T: D D PorterWide,Bmp1
6th
1 ¼
5
Sue16/1
Split: 4.21Time: 30.46s
T: G GillettWide,Bmp1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD Jeans
- Winning Time29.59s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances¾, 2, 2 ¼, 4 ¾, 1 ¼
- Off Time19:17:14
- Forecast£13.20
- Tricast£32.63
