Meetings
19:00 Swindon Sat 1 February 2020
- 476m
- A9
- 1st £62, Others £24 Race Total £182
Final Result
Winning time:29.43sOff time:19:00:40
1st
4
Moment Of Hope5/2
Split: 4.06Time: 29.43s
T: D D PorterMiddle,ALed
2nd
4 ¾
5
Pinarello9/4
Split: 4.15Time: 29.82s
T: T KibbleMid,ClearRun
3rd
1 ¼
6
Darbys Flyer5/1
Split: 4.13Time: 29.91s
T: D D PorterWide,SAw,EP
4th
¾
3
Loggies Lucky5/1
Split: 4.28Time: 29.97s
T: S HarmsMid,SAw,Crd2
5th
2 ½
2
Fat Chef6/1
Split: 4.32Time: 30.17s
T: T AtkinsRls,SAw,Crd2
6th
2
1
Lissatouk Honey7/1
Split: 4.21Time: 30.34s
T: G E HepdenRls,ClearRun
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD D Porter
- Winning Time29.43s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances4 ¾, 1 ¼, ¾, 2 ½, 2
- Off Time19:00:40
- Forecast£9.02
- Tricast£26.10
