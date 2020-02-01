Meetings
22:30 Sheffield Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- A3
- 1st £115, Others £35 Race Total £255
Final Result
Winning time:29.44sOff time:22:30:32
1st
1
Burnley Storm11/4
Split: 4.36Time: 29.44s
T: J AndrewsRlsToMid,EP,Led 1/4
2nd
hd
2
Lightfoot Jones6/4
Split: 4.34Time: 29.46s
T: J D DavyRlsToMid,Crd 1/4,RanOn
3rd
sh
5
Sizzling Sally11/4
Split: 4.46Time: 29.47s
T: S MooreMiddle,RanOn
4th
1 ½
4
Chosen Destiny10/1
Split: 4.34Time: 29.61s
T: D L FretwellMiddle,Crowded 1/4
5th
¾
3
Harton Luke5/2
Split: 4.32Time: 29.67s
T: S NaylorMidToRls,Crowded 1/4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ Andrews
- Winning Time29.44s
- Runners5 ran
- Distanceshd, sh, 1 ½, ¾
- Off Time22:30:32
- Forecast£9.31
- Tricast£0.00
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.