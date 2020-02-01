Meetings
22:12 Sheffield Sat 1 February 2020
- 280m
- D2
- 1st £85, Others £35 Race Total £260
Final Result
Winning time:16.42sOff time:22:13:23
1st
6
Coney Culiacan3/1
Split: Time: 16.42s
T: D A O'brienWide,EP,Led1
2nd
½
4
Kingswood Folly7/1
Split: Time: 16.46s
T: D L FretwellMiddle,EveryChance
3rd
hd
3
Trade Sprite9/4
Split: Time: 16.48s
T: J AndrewsRlsToMid,EveryChance
4th
½
5
Unique Blake10/11
Split: Time: 16.52s
T: J D DavyMiddle,EveryChance
Non Runners
1
Ashgrove Lola
Split: Time:
T: K M Grayson
2
Boxer Rocky
Split: Time:
T: B Draper
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD A O'brien
- Winning Time16.42s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, hd, ½
- Off Time22:13:23
- Forecast£25.53
- Tricast£0.00
