Meetings
21:54 Sheffield Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- A1
- 1st £175, Others £50 Race Total £375
Final Result
Winning time:28.96sOff time:21:55:04
1st
6
Sharpys Vinny7/4
Split: 4.31Time: 28.96s
T: J SharpWide,EP,Led1
2nd
1 ¾
1
Nah Then Bella4/1
Split: 4.36Time: 29.10s
T: K M GraysonRails,AlwaysHandy
3rd
1 ¼
5
Sharpys Rocket4/1
Split: 4.4Time: 29.20s
T: J SharpMidToWide,Crd3,RanOn
4th
nk
2
Slaneyside Ryder5/2
Split: 4.36Time: 29.23s
T: K M GraysonMidToRls,Crd3
5th
1 ¾
4
Sharpys Jimmy7/2
Split: 4.41Time: 29.37s
T: J SharpMid,Crd 1/2&3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ Sharp
- Winning Time28.96s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances1 ¾, 1 ¼, nk, 1 ¾
- Off Time21:55:04
- Forecast£10.43
- Tricast£0.00
