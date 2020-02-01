Meetings
21:36 Sheffield Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- A6
- 1st £95, Others £35 Race Total £235
Final Result
Winning time:29.96sOff time:21:36:40
1st
4
Killahan Vinny2/1
Split: 4.46Time: 29.96s
T: W BrownMid,Crd1,LedRunIn
2nd
nk
5
Coney Ketchup6/1
Split: 4.47Time: 29.99s
T: D A O'brienMiddle,Crowded1
3rd
sh
2
Strawberry Fizz6/4
Split: 4.46Time: 30.01s
T: G A ReesRlsToMid,Led1-RunIn
4th
3 ¼
1
Connors King7/4
Split: 4.61Time: 30.27s
T: J D DavyRls,SlowAway
Non Runners
3
Livz Vision
Split: Time:
T: J Andrews
Race Details
- Winning TrainerW Brown
- Winning Time29.96s
- Runners5 ran
- Distancesnk, sh, 3 ¼
- Off Time21:36:40
- Forecast£16.11
- Tricast£0.00
