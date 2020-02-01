Meetings
21:18 Sheffield Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- A2
- 1st £125, Others £45 Race Total £350
Final Result
Winning time:29.23sOff time:21:18:44
1st
6
The Other Rambo4/6
Split: 4.39Time: 29.23s
T: B DraperWide,Led3
2nd
2 ½
5
Fagans Dream6/1
Split: 4.37Time: 29.43s
T: J SharpMiddle,QAw,Led-3
3rd
1 ½
1
Casino Deejay6/1
Split: 4.51Time: 29.55s
T: J M WaltonRlsToMid,Crowded1
4th
½
4
Fourpenny Rebel7/1
Split: 4.63Time: 29.59s
T: K M GraysonMiddle,SlowAway
5th
2 ¼
2
Harton Ross4/1
Split: 4.55Time: 29.77s
T: S NaylorRlsToMid,Bumped1
6th
1 ¼
3
Easy Brexit5/1
Split: 4.52Time: 29.87s
T: G A ReesRlsToMid,Bumped1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerB Draper
- Winning Time29.23s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ½, 1 ½, ½, 2 ¼, 1 ¼
- Off Time21:18:44
- Forecast£7.23
- Tricast£23.26
