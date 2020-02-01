Meetings
21:01 Sheffield Sat 1 February 2020
- 280m
- D3
- 1st £80, Others £35 Race Total £255
Final Result
Winning time:16.38sOff time:21:01:51
1st
5
Ballygunner Alex6/4
Split: Time: 16.38s
T: D L FretwellMiddle,Led2
2nd
1 ¼
2
Easy Endeavour3/1
Split: Time: 16.48s
T: G A ReesRlsToMid,Crd&Ld1-2
3rd
½
6
Unknown Maestro7/1
Split: Time: 16.52s
T: D L FretwellWide,EveryChance
4th
2
4
Unique Hugo3/1
Split: Time: 16.68s
T: J D DavyMiddle,EveryChance
5th
1 ¾
3
Coyote Storm9/2
Split: Time: 16.82s
T: S MooreMid,FcdTCk 1/2
6th
2
1
Kingsmill Boss5/1
Split: Time: 16.98s
T: J AndrewsRlsToMid,FcdTCk1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD L Fretwell
- Winning Time16.38s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¼, ½, 2, 1 ¾, 2
- Off Time21:01:51
- Forecast£8.39
- Tricast£31.70
