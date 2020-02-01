Meetings
20:44 Sheffield Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- A5
- 1st £105, Others £35 Race Total £280
Final Result
Winning time:29.62sOff time:20:44:33
1st
3
Droopys Grit3/1
Split: 4.4Time: 29.62s
T: J D DavyMiddle,Crd1,Led4
2nd
½
2
Wayward Queen7/2
Split: 4.39Time: 29.66s
T: J AndrewsRlsToMid,Crowded1
3rd
hd
1
Malbay Harper6/4
Split: 4.42Time: 29.68s
T: K M GraysonRails,EveryChance
4th
¾
5
Keefill Orla6/1
Split: 4.41Time: 29.74s
T: B DraperMid,EP,Led2-4
5th
3
4
Barnish Dilly7/2
Split: 4.4Time: 29.98s
T: W BrownMiddle,EarlyPace
6th
¾
6
Go Slow No6/1
Split: 4.56Time: 30.04s
T: J AndrewsWide,SlowAway
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ D Davy
- Winning Time29.62s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, hd, ¾, 3, ¾
- Off Time20:44:33
- Forecast£17.79
- Tricast£35.36
