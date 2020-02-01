Meetings
20:24 Sheffield Sat 1 February 2020
- 280m
- D2
- 1st £85, Others £35 Race Total £260
Final Result
Winning time:16.57sOff time:20:24:27
1st
1
Berties Boys4/1
Split: Time: 16.57s
T: P BettsRlsToMid,SAw,FinWell
2nd
hd
3
Cabriol Curtis4/1
Split: Time: 16.59s
T: J D DavyMiddle,CrdRunIn
3rd
nk
4
Sunglow7/1
Split: Time: 16.62s
T: J M WaltonMid,EP,CrdRunIn
4th
nk
2
Our Boy Walker11/10
Split: Time: 16.65s
T: B DraperEP,Led1-RunIn&Crd
5th
nk
6
Yahoo Eddie3/1
Split: Time: 16.68s
T: D A O'brienWide,EveryChance
6th
½
5
Rhoden Sally8/1
Split: Time: 16.72s
T: H GrimshawMiddle,EveryChance
Race Details
- Winning TrainerP Betts
- Winning Time16.57s
- Runners6 ran
- Distanceshd, nk, nk, nk, ½
- Off Time20:24:27
- Forecast£26.14
- Tricast£113.18
