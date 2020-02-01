Meetings
20:08 Sheffield Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- A8
- 1st £85, Others £35 Race Total £260
Final Result
Winning time:30.25sOff time:20:08:33
1st
5
Geelo Duffy5/4
Split: 4.36Time: 30.25s
T: D A O'brienMiddle,QAw,ALd
2nd
5
6
Troydale Ronnie8/1
Split: 4.52Time: 30.65s
T: T BedfordWide,EveryChance
3rd
½
3
Coney Element6/4
Split: 4.56Time: 30.69s
T: D A O'brienRlsToMid,EveryChance
4th
hd
1
Blackrock Aurora12/1
Split: 4.52Time: 30.71s
T: J M WaltonRlsToMid,EveryChance
5th
1 ½
2
Broomwell Wren6/1
Split: 4.65Time: 30.83s
T: W BrownRlsToMid,Crowded4
6th
2 ¾
4
Blackrock King7/1
Split: 4.45Time: 31.05s
T: J M WaltonMiddle,Crowded4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD A O'brien
- Winning Time30.25s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances5, ½, hd, 1 ½, 2 ¾
- Off Time20:08:33
- Forecast£14.97
- Tricast£25.47
