Meetings
19:51 Sheffield Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- A5
- 1st £105, Others £35 Race Total £280
Final Result
Winning time:29.47sOff time:19:51:54
1st
2
Keefill Finn10/11
Split: 4.27Time: 29.47s
T: B DraperRlsToMid,QAw,ALd
2nd
4 ½
1
Lazy Pearl9/2
Split: 4.51Time: 29.83s
T: K M GraysonRails,Crowded1
3rd
1 ½
3
Runaway Mac5/1
Split: 4.49Time: 29.95s
T: W BrownRlsToMid,Crowded1
4th
nk
6
Longrange Silver8/1
Split: 4.36Time: 29.98s
T: J SharpWide,EveryChance
5th
2 ¼
5
Merry Mia8/1
Split: 4.57Time: 30.16s
T: P BettsMid,SAw,CrdRunIn
6th
½
4
Cant Be Me2/1
Split: 4.43Time: 30.20s
T: G A ReesMiddle,CrdRunIn
Race Details
- Winning TrainerB Draper
- Winning Time29.47s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances4 ½, 1 ½, nk, 2 ¼, ½
- Off Time19:51:54
- Forecast£7.88
- Tricast£24.89
