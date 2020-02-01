Meetings
19:36 Sheffield Sat 1 February 2020
- 280m
- D4
- 1st £75, Others £35 Race Total £250
Final Result
Winning time:16.69sOff time:19:37:03
1st
1
Kennys Dream9/4
Split: Time: 16.69s
T: B DraperRlsToMid,Led2
2nd
1
2
Lightfoot Capano5/2
Split: Time: 16.77s
T: J D DavyRlsToMid,EveryChance
3rd
1 ¾
3
Maddisons Prince5/2
Split: Time: 16.91s
T: K M GraysonLed1-2,Wide2
4th
3 ¼
4
Lightfoot Boom7/2
Split: Time: 17.17s
T: J D DavyMiddle,Bumped1
5th
2 ½
5
Hanks Jet4/1
Split: Time: 17.37s
T: J M WaltonMiddle,Bumped1
6th
¾
6
Wickla Greenhall8/1
Split: Time: 17.43s
T: J M WaltonWide,Crowded1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerB Draper
- Winning Time16.69s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1, 1 ¾, 3 ¼, 2 ½, ¾
- Off Time19:37:03
- Forecast£9.71
- Tricast£23.03
