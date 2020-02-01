Meetings

19:36 Sheffield Sat 1 February 2020

  • 280m
  • D4
  • 1st £75, Others £35 Race Total £250

Final Result

Winning time:16.69sOff time:19:37:03
1st
1
Kennys Dream9/4
Split: Time: 16.69s
T: B DraperRlsToMid,Led2
2nd
1
2
Lightfoot Capano5/2
Split: Time: 16.77s
T: J D DavyRlsToMid,EveryChance
3rd
1 ¾
3
Maddisons Prince5/2
Split: Time: 16.91s
T: K M GraysonLed1-2,Wide2
4th
3 ¼
4
Lightfoot Boom7/2
Split: Time: 17.17s
T: J D DavyMiddle,Bumped1
5th
2 ½
5
Hanks Jet4/1
Split: Time: 17.37s
T: J M WaltonMiddle,Bumped1
6th
¾
6
Wickla Greenhall8/1
Split: Time: 17.43s
T: J M WaltonWide,Crowded1

Race Details

  • Winning TrainerB Draper
  • Winning Time16.69s
  • Runners6 ran
  • Distances1, 1 ¾, 3 ¼, 2 ½, ¾
  • Off Time19:37:03
  • Forecast£9.71
  • Tricast£23.03

