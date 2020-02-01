Meetings
19:19 Sheffield Sat 1 February 2020
- 660m
- HP
- 1st £130, Others £40 Race Total £330
Final Result
Winning time:39.56sOff time:19:22:00
1st
1
Mustang Mystery6/4
Split: Time: 39.56s
T: B DraperRlsToMid,AlwaysLed
2nd
2 ½
6
Maryjane4/1
Split: Time: 39.76s
T: K M GraysonCrowded4,RanOn
3rd
½
2
George Henry3/1
Split: Time: 39.80s
T: H GrimshawMiddle,EveryChance
4th
5
5
Catrigg Clay5/1
Split: Time: 40.20s
T: J SharpRlsToMid,Bumped4
5th
¾
4
Rockforest Keira7/2
Split: Time: 40.26s
T: B DraperRails,Crowded4&6
6th
2 ¾
3
Boris Jaxxon8/1
Split: Time: 40.48s
T: P BettsBumped4,Crowded6
Race Details
- Winning TrainerB Draper
- Winning Time39.56s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ½, ½, 5, ¾, 2 ¾
- Off Time19:22:00
- Forecast£8.90
- Tricast£21.81
