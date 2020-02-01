Meetings
18:59 Sheffield Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- A7
- 1st £90, Others £35 Race Total £265
Final Result
Winning time:29.83sOff time:18:59:51
1st
4
Mask Of Zorro5/4
Split: 4.44Time: 29.83s
T: J D DavyMiddle,Led 1/2
2nd
4 ¾
2
Greenhill Honey3/1
Split: 4.45Time: 30.21s
T: J AndrewsMidToRls,EveryChance
3rd
1 ¼
6
Unknown Flash6/1
Split: 4.5Time: 30.31s
T: D L FretwellWide,EveryChance
4th
¾
3
Magna Mindy4/1
Split: 4.55Time: 30.37s
T: P BettsMidToRls,EveryChance
5th
1 ½
5
Newsflash12/1
Split: 4.53Time: 30.49s
T: D L FretwellWide,FcdTCk 1/4
6th
2
1
Lindrick Loner4/1
Split: 4.41Time: 30.65s
T: T BedfordRls,SnLd- 1/2,Crd3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ D Davy
- Winning Time29.83s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances4 ¾, 1 ¼, ¾, 1 ½, 2
- Off Time18:59:51
- Forecast£6.61
- Tricast£20.92
