Meetings
18:39 Sheffield Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- HP
- 1st £110, Others £35 Race Total £285
Final Result
Winning time:29.22sOff time:18:39:43
1st
2
Herons Reach4/1
Split: Time: 29.22s
T: J D DavyRails,Led2
2nd
2 ¼
3
Ivy Belucky4/5
Split: Time: 29.40s
T: P BettsRlsToMid,RanOn
3rd
1 ¼
1
Harper Of Hearts8/1
Split: Time: 29.50s
T: T BedfordMiddle,Led-2
4th
1 ¾
6
Coyote Bud4/1
Split: Time: 29.64s
T: S MooreMiddle,Crowded4
5th
1 ½
4
Droopys Greta8/1
Split: Time: 29.76s
T: P D SandersonMidToRls,Crd4
6th
dis
5
Allround Paddy4/1
Split: Time:
T: D L FretwellChecked 1/4,(ReQul)
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ D Davy
- Winning Time29.22s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances2 ¼, 1 ¼, 1 ¾, 1 ½, dis
- Off Time18:39:43
- Forecast£11.34
- Tricast£42.47
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.