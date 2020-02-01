Meetings
18:22 Sheffield Sat 1 February 2020
- 280m
- D4
- 1st £75, Others £35 Race Total £250
Final Result
Winning time:16.60sOff time:18:23:44
1st
2
Mellows Kid5/2
Split: Time: 16.60s
T: D L FretwellRlsToMid,EP,Ld1
2nd
1 ¾
4
Kendog5/1
Split: Time: 16.74s
T: B DraperMiddle,EveryChance
3rd
½
3
Harton Luther9/4
Split: Time: 16.78s
T: P BettsMiddle,EveryChance
4th
2 ¼
1
Nuachabhail Lad3/1
Split: Time: 16.96s
T: P BettsRlsToMid,EveryChance
5th
4
6
Swift Casper6/1
Split: Time: 17.28s
T: P D SandersonWide,Crowded1
6th
2
5
Twooutofthree5/1
Split: Time: 17.44s
T: T BedfordMiddle,Crowded1
Race Details
- Winning TrainerD L Fretwell
- Winning Time16.60s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances1 ¾, ½, 2 ¼, 4, 2
- Off Time18:23:44
- Forecast£20.48
- Tricast£47.85
