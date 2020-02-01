Meetings
18:07 Sheffield Sat 1 February 2020
- 500m
- A6
- 1st £95, Others £35 Race Total £270
Final Result
Winning time:29.66sOff time:18:07:36
1st
2
Ellies Sapphire3/1
Split: 4.36Time: 29.66s
T: J D DavyRlsToMid,LedNearLine
2nd
½
3
Deadly Maestro5/4
Split: 4.3Time: 29.70s
T: W BrownMidToRls,EP,SnLd-NrLn
3rd
1 ½
1
Jays Eve10/1
Split: 4.48Time: 29.82s
T: J AndrewsRlsToMid,EveryChance
4th
1 ¼
6
Oh Oh Nan7/2
Split: 4.52Time: 29.92s
T: J D DavyWide,SlowAw
5th
2 ¾
4
Mill Candy7/2
Split: 4.37Time: 30.14s
T: J AndrewsMiddle,Crowded 1/2
6th
sh
5
Old Guard6/1
Split: 4.42Time: 30.15s
T: H GrimshawMiddle,Crowded 1/2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerJ D Davy
- Winning Time29.66s
- Runners6 ran
- Distances½, 1 ½, 1 ¼, 2 ¾, sh
- Off Time18:07:36
- Forecast£10.19
- Tricast£44.81
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.