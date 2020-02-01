Meetings
22:20 Shawfield Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £46, 2nd £20, Others £14 Race Total £108
Final Result
Winning time:29.51sOff time:22:20:00
1st
3
Fenceside Fair3/1
Split: Time: 29.51s
T: W J HyslopMid-W,Ld 1/4
2nd
3
2
Tina Zero4/1
Split: Time: 29.75s
T: S KennedyRls-Mid,ClrRun
3rd
2 ¼
1
Gurtnacrehy Bear3/1
Split: Time: 29.93s
T: G WalkerMid-W,Crd 1/2
4th
1 ½
5
Headford Recruit3/1
Split: Time: 30.05s
T: S KennedyVWide,Ld- 1/4
5th
2
4
Wee Brookey2/1
Split: Time: 30.21s
T: K G CampbellMid,Crd 1/2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerW J Hyslop
- Winning Time29.51s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances3, 2 ¼, 1 ½, 2
- Off Time22:20:00
- Forecast£0.00
- Tricast£0.00
