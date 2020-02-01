Meetings
22:05 Shawfield Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £46, 2nd £20, Others £14 Race Total £108
Final Result
Winning time:29.73sOff time:22:05:00
1st
1
Real Sheila5/2
Split: Time: 29.73s
T: C M CampbellRls-Mid,FinWll
2nd
sh
5
Millie The Minx3/1
Split: Time: 29.74s
T: S KennedyMid,CaughtNrLn
3rd
¾
4
Fenceside Shaz2/1
Split: Time: 29.80s
T: W J HyslopMid,Chl 3/4
4th
1 ¼
3
Clearway Mandy3/1
Split: Time: 29.90s
T: J StrainMid,RanOn
5th
2 ¾
2
Hello Rodge3/1
Split: Time: 30.12s
T: S KennedyMid-W,ClrRun
Race Details
- Winning TrainerC M Campbell
- Winning Time29.73s
- Runners5 ran
- Distancessh, ¾, 1 ¼, 2 ¾
- Off Time22:05:00
- Forecast£0.00
- Tricast£0.00
