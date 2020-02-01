Meetings
21:50 Shawfield Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £46, 2nd £20, Others £14 Race Total £108
Final Result
Winning time:29.29sOff time:21:50:00
1st
3
Go Skye Go5/2
Split: Time: 29.29s
T: S KennedyMid-W,Ld1,Styd
2nd
3 ½
1
Killieford Finn7/4
Split: Time: 29.57s
T: N S BlackMid,Chl4
3rd
2 ¾
2
Talbot Loon4/1
Split: Time: 29.79s
T: D DunbarMid,Ck 3/4
4th
nk
5
Fenceside Rosie5/2
Split: Time: 29.82s
T: W J HyslopMid-W,CrdRunUp
5th
4 ¾
4
Unlikely Bailey3/1
Split: Time: 30.20s
T: C M CampbellMid-W,CrdRunUp&2
Race Details
- Winning TrainerS Kennedy
- Winning Time29.29s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances3 ½, 2 ¾, nk, 4 ¾
- Off Time21:50:00
- Forecast£0.00
- Tricast£0.00
