Meetings
21:35 Shawfield Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £46, 2nd £20, Others £14 Race Total £108
Final Result
Winning time:29.62sOff time:21:37:00
1st
2
Swift Verve4/1
Split: Time: 29.62s
T: C A CowanEP,Mid,Ld4
2nd
3 ½
1
Boherna Ace1/1
Split: Time: 29.90s
T: N BrownMid-W,BCrd3
3rd
2 ¾
5
Bluebell Ace4/1
Split: Time: 30.12s
T: S KennedyMid-W,Ld-W4
4th
½
3
Black Pixie4/1
Split: Time: 30.16s
T: S KennedyMid-W,Ck 3/4,RanOn
5th
hd
4
Conors Lazarus3/1
Split: Time: 30.18s
T: M R SillarsMid,BCrd3
Race Details
- Winning TrainerC A Cowan
- Winning Time29.62s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances3 ½, 2 ¾, ½, hd
- Off Time21:37:00
- Forecast£0.00
- Tricast£0.00
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Next Race Off
16:10 Taunton
Football Tips
Sunday's Premier League tips
Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.
Our best bets
Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.