Meetings
21:20 Shawfield Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £46, 2nd £20, Others £14 Race Total £108
Final Result
Winning time:29.88sOff time:21:25:00
1st
3
Final Victoria4/1
Split: Time: 29.88s
T: R B CarsonEP,Mid-W,LdNrLn
2nd
nk
5
Boreen Ella7/4
Split: Time: 29.91s
T: S KennedyRls-Mid,Ld-NrLn
3rd
1 ¼
4
Fenceside Monica2/1
Split: Time: 30.01s
T: W J HyslopMid-W,ClrRun
4th
8
2
Saleen Impact4/1
Split: Time: 30.65s
T: G WalkerVQAw,BCrd 3/4
5th
hd
1
Nadurra India4/1
Split: Time: 30.67s
T: J R MclachlanMid-W,BCrd 3/4
Race Details
- Winning TrainerR B Carson
- Winning Time29.88s
- Runners5 ran
- Distancesnk, 1 ¼, 8, hd
- Off Time21:25:00
- Forecast£0.00
- Tricast£0.00
