Meetings
21:05 Shawfield Sat 1 February 2020
- 480m
- HP
- 1st £46, 2nd £20, Others £14 Race Total £108
Final Result
Winning time:29.50sOff time:21:11:00
1st
5
Toolmaker Delite4/1
Split: Time: 29.50s
T: W J HyslopMid-W,ALd
2nd
5
2
Nadurra Tyler1/1
Split: Time: 29.90s
T: J R MclachlanRls,Crd1
3rd
1
1
Serengeti Ranger3/1
Split: Time: 29.98s
T: M R SillarsMid-W,Crd1
4th
1 ¼
4
Calton Hill4/1
Split: Time: 30.08s
T: S KennedyQAw,BmpRunUp,Rls
5th
4
3
Kilquarry Lewis3/1
Split: Time: 30.40s
T: B FairbairnMid-W,ClrRun
Race Details
- Winning TrainerW J Hyslop
- Winning Time29.50s
- Runners5 ran
- Distances5, 1, 1 ¼, 4
- Off Time21:11:00
- Forecast£0.00
- Tricast£0.00
